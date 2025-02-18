Which NRI's Have The Best Chance To Make The A's Opening Day Roster?
Matt Krook
Krook, 30, signed a minor-league contract with the A's this off-season. Matt Krook was originally selected in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins, but didn't sign. He then got drafted three years later in the 2016 MLB Draft in the fourth round by the San Francisco Giants.
In 2017, just a year after being drafted, Krook was dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays, in the trade that made Evan Longoria a San Francisco Giant. Krook spent time in the minor leagues with the Rays, before eventually being waived and claimed by the New York Yankees.
Krook would make his MLB Debut with the Yankees in 2023, where he appeared in just 4 games with the club, and gave up 11 earned runs, giving him a 24.75 ERA. That off-season, the Yankees sent him to the Baltimore Orioles for cash.
Krook only played one game with the Orioles in the big leagues, where he allowed two earned runs. Although his numbers in the big leagues aren't enticing at all, his numbers in the minor leagues as well as his potential make him a good player to have in the Spring Training camp for the A's.
With T.J. McFarland serving as the only left-handed reliever in the A's bullpen, it's possible that if Matt Krook can pitch well in Spring Training, he could earn himself a spot in the A's Opening Day bullpen.