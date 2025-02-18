Which NRI's Have The Best Chance To Make The A's Opening Day Roster?

Inside The As

Out of all the A's non-roster invites for Spring Training, which players have the best chance on making the club's 26-man roster?

Mar 22, 2022; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Matt Krook (77) throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during spring training at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Willie MacIver

Feb 19, 2024; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willie Maciver gets ready for a bullpen session during Spring Training camp at Salt River Fields. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

MacIver, 28, also agreed to a minor-league pact with the Athletics this off-season. MacIver was a 9th-round pick back in 2018 to the Colorado Rockies. He has spent his entire six-year professional career in the Rockies' organization.

The catcher has a lot going for him to have a shot at making the A's Opening Day roster. Throughout his time in the Rockies' organization, he's shown that he can be a good hitter at every level, but hasn't made it to the big leagues yet.

In 2024 with the Rockies' Triple-A team, MacIver batted .297 with a .917 OPS and 15 home runs. That's a very impressive line for a catcher at any level, let alone the toughest level in Minor League Baseball.

His push to make his MLB debut is looking better than ever this year. The A's elected to designate their 2024 backup catcher, Kyle McCann, for assignment. This means the club is looking to replace McCann likely with someone else behind Shea Langeliers.

The A's traded for Jhonny Pereda, and he is currently the A's only backup catcher option on the 40-man roster besides Tyler Soderstrom, who will likely get a lot of playing time at first base.

If Willie MacIver can prove his bat is just as good as it was last year with the Rockies' Triple-A affiliate, he could give himself a very good chance at backing up Shea Langeliers for the A's this upcoming season.

