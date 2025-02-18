Which NRI's Have The Best Chance To Make The A's Opening Day Roster?
Alejo López
López, 28, like the other two players on this list, also signed a minor-league contract with the A's this off-season. López was drafted out of high school by the Cincinnati Reds in the 27th round of the 2015 MLB Draft. He spent nine years in the Reds' organization and made his MLB debut with the club in 2021.
López is certainly an option to fight with Max Schuemann in Spring Training for a utility spot on the Opening Day roster. Schuemann will have an edge on López for spending a large chunk of 2024 with the A's major league roster, and performing especially well in a pinch when the team needed a shortstop.
López is a switch-hitting utility man who has played second base, third base, left field, center field, right field, and has even pitched in the big leagues. Granted he only pitched as a position player in blowouts, but his ability to play all around the diamond as a switch-hitter makes him an attractive option out of Spring Training.
Unlike the other two players on this list, López has actually had some success at the big league level. In all three seasons that López has played in the big leagues, he's batted at least .261 or better. He only has 181 plate appearances in the big leagues, but the switch-hitter has had some success in the time he's been up in the majors.
None of these three players have a clear path to making the Opening Day roster, but certainly have a chance to due to some spots being up for grabs in camp, whether those are solved by players currently on the 40-man roster, or a non-roster invitee.