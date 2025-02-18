Inside The As

Which NRI's Have The Best Chance To Make The A's Opening Day Roster?

Out of all the A's non-roster invites for Spring Training, which players have the best chance on making the club's 26-man roster?

Dylan Quinn

Mar 22, 2022; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Matt Krook (77) throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during spring training at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2022; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Matt Krook (77) throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during spring training at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:
Prev
4 of 4
Next

Alejo López

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Alejo Lopez (35) fields a ground ball in the first inning of the second MLB Baseball game in a doubleheader between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Pittsburgh Pirates At Cincinnati Reds 0902 / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

López, 28, like the other two players on this list, also signed a minor-league contract with the A's this off-season. López was drafted out of high school by the Cincinnati Reds in the 27th round of the 2015 MLB Draft. He spent nine years in the Reds' organization and made his MLB debut with the club in 2021.

López is certainly an option to fight with Max Schuemann in Spring Training for a utility spot on the Opening Day roster. Schuemann will have an edge on López for spending a large chunk of 2024 with the A's major league roster, and performing especially well in a pinch when the team needed a shortstop.

López is a switch-hitting utility man who has played second base, third base, left field, center field, right field, and has even pitched in the big leagues. Granted he only pitched as a position player in blowouts, but his ability to play all around the diamond as a switch-hitter makes him an attractive option out of Spring Training.

Unlike the other two players on this list, López has actually had some success at the big league level. In all three seasons that López has played in the big leagues, he's batted at least .261 or better. He only has 181 plate appearances in the big leagues, but the switch-hitter has had some success in the time he's been up in the majors.

None of these three players have a clear path to making the Opening Day roster, but certainly have a chance to due to some spots being up for grabs in camp, whether those are solved by players currently on the 40-man roster, or a non-roster invitee.

Next. 3 Players to Keep an Eye on This Spring. 3 Players to Keep an Eye on This Spring. dark

Published
Dylan Quinn
DYLAN QUINN

I grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about my favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but I love the team and all of the current and former players so much. I currently attend school at Penn State Scranton where I get the opportunity to play college baseball.

Home/Prospects