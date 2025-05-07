Press Release: FOX 5 in Las Vegas to Air 15 Games this Season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The A’s announced today that fans in Las Vegas can now watch select games on KVVU FOX5 Las Vegas. The station will simulcast 15 games produced by NBC Sports California this season, which will also be presented on Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN).
FOX5 will also air a weekly show highlighting A’s news, analysis, interviews, and features hosted by Kevin Bolinger and Mike Davis, airing on KVVU and SSSEN.
SSSEN, in partnership with FOX5, is also the Official Broadcast Partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, UNLV Athletics, the NBA G League, Las Vegas Aviators, Vegas Knight Hawks, Las Vegas Desert Dogs, Vegas Thrill, Las Vegas Lights, and the Tahoe Knight Monsters, broadcasting over 450 live sporting events annually.
The full 2025 broadcast schedule is: