A's Zack Gelof Begins Taking Ground Balls
Oakland A's second baseman Zack Gelof landed on the IL on April 25 with a strained left oblique, and since that time he had not resumed baseball activity. On Wednesday, that changed as the 24-year-old infielder took ground balls for roughly ten minutes in front of coaches.
Gelof was in good spirits following the grounders, saying he felt great. He was also making throws to first, and wanted to assure us that he threw all of the ghost runners out, saying "write that down."
Luis Medina (right MCL sprain) threw a bullpen this morning, and told Manolo Hernandez that he is still looking for his feel while pitching, but otherwise felt good coming out of the session.
Miguel Andujar (right knee lateral meniscus surgery) is set to run the bases on May 4, and before Wednesday's game was shooting some hoops in the clubhouse.