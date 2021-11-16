3 Mid-Tier Free Agent Rotation Options for the Toronto Blue Jays

If you thought more buyers in the market would spell the end for the Blue Jay connections to every MLB free agent, you thought wrong.

With two free agent starting pitchers off the board—Andrew Heaney and Eduardo Rodriguez—two alleged Blue Jays targets have signed away to other teams. While Toronto "tried" and failed for Rodriguez, who signed with the Detroit Tigers for five years, per Jon Heyman and Tim Dierkes, we do learn the tier of pitching they may be looking to shop in.

With two rotation spots open, the Blue Jays could continue to chase top hurlers like Robbie Ray and Kevin Gausman but they could look to add some stable upside arms at a lower AAV cost. Here are three mid-tier starting options—like Rodriguez—the Jays could chase to fill those rotation holes:

1. Justin Verlander

It's not that long ago that implying Justin Verlander was anything near a mid-tier starting pitcher would be blasphemy. But, the two-time Cy Young winner and 2011 MVP has six innings pitched in the last two seasons, sitting out all of 2021 following Tommy John surgery.

The Blue Jays were one of many teams at Verlander's recent showcase, per TSN's Scott Mitchell, where the righty threw 94-97 MPH. The veteran's median crowdsourced cost, per FanGraphs, is a one-year, $20 mill contract, but he could easily accept the Astros' qualifying offer. If Verlander makes it to market he could be a short-term, high-upside alternative to other mid-tier arms in free agency.

It likely won't play into any pitch meeting or decision-making, but Verlander has been dominant at Rogers Centre. In six career starts at Toronto (41.1 IP), Verlander has a 2.55 ERA, .803 WHIP, and 8.5 K/9.

2. Anthony DeSclafani

In 856 career innings, new Tigers starter Rodriguez has a 4.16 ERA and 3.83 FIP. In 824 career innings, Anthony DeSclafani has a 4.06 ERA and 4.12 FIP.

Projected to get two or three years at around $10 million per year, according to FanGraphs free agent breakdown, DeSclafani could provide similar durability and expected outcomes to Rodriguez at a significantly lower price. If you disregard a disastrous 2020, DeSclafani has had back-to-back brilliant 162 game seasons, posting 160+ innings and a sub-4 ERA in 2019 and 2021.

One potential issue with bringing the former Blue Jay draft pick back to the AL East is the righty's history of home-run issues. Pitching most of his career in homer-happy Cincinnati, much of his 2021 success was built on his lowest HR/9 in years in a more spacious Oracle Park.

3. Yusei Kikuchi

The Blue Jays pushed for Yusei Kikuchi when he came to MLB back in 2019, and the lefty hits the market once again after declining a $13 million player option with the Mariners. Kikuchi has improved in each of his first three MLB seasons, posting a 4.41 ERA (4.61 FIP) in 157 innings in 2021.

With some of the worst average exit velocities in baseball, some of Kikuchi's tracked data trends are concerning, but he owns solid fastball spin rates, has a deep and diverse pitching arsenal, and possess some qualities the Blue Jays have saught in their high-upside lefties of late. Like DeSclafani, Kikuchi is plagued by the homer but finished 2021 with just six long balls allowed in his last 10 starts.