Ranking the Blue Jays' Offseason Needs

We're now 10 days removed from the Blue Jays' 2022 season.

Hopefully you've had time to complete the grieving process, come to grips with the Toronto season that was, and turn your attention to the offseason. Because, soon enough, teams will start making moves for 2023, and the Jays must do the same.

Coming off a season with 92 wins and almost the entire regular roster under contract for next year, the Jays don't have many roster cavities. But, they do have some spots of concern they'll likely address via trade or free agency. Here are the Blue Jays' three biggest needs this winter, in order of urgency:

1. Starting Pitching

The Jays have their top-of-rotation handled, with Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman lining up admirably against any other squad's 1/2. After that, things get murky—fast.

The Jays have José Berríos, hopeful of a bounceback after his rocky 2022, and Yusei Kikuchi, Mitch White, and a few rising minor leaguers to cover starting depth. But the Jays need at least one more starter capable of starting playoff games, and likely another depth arm to slide into the back of the rotation.

The obvious fit for the mid-rotation spot is a Ross Stripling reunion, as the pending free agent righty posted one of the best seasons of his career with Toronto this year. Even if there's some regression from Stripling's 3.01 ERA in '22, closer to his career norm of 3.78, the familiarity and reliability the 32-year-old provides are exactly what the Jays need in a rotation that's otherwise flush with question marks.

Other Free Agent Fits: Kyle Gibson, Sean Manaea, José Quintana

2. Another Reliever

The Jays could trot back out almost the exact same bullpen from 2022, with Jordan Romano, Yimi Garcia, Anthony Bass, Tim Mayza, Adam Cimber, Trevor Richards, and Zach Pop all under team control.

But, the relief group was an area Atkins admitted the Jays need to be "great", not just good, to succeed in the postseason. The Jays have the depth to run things back in the 'pen (with youngsters like Yosver Zulueta and Hayden Juenger coming up), and then look to add one more dynamic relief arm at the deadline. Or, they could go out and get it this winter.

As with Stripling, there's an obvious reunion with pending free agent David Phelps, if the veteran wants to return. But, with Tim Mayza as the only southpaw out of Toronto's bullpen, right now, a high-whiff lefty would look awfully good in the final relief spot.

Free Agent Fits: Taylor Rogers, Chris Martin, Kenley Jansen, Matt Strahm

3. Outfield Depth

The Jays have no lack of current outfield options, but it's also the spot with the most potential for movement—Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernández are a year from free agency, George Springer's health is still a focus, and Raimel Tapia is no lock to be tendered a contract.

So, outfield is a rare spot for the Jays to get creative this offseason. Is this where they finally add the impact left-handed bat? Could a semi-regular centerfielder come in to spell Springer or push him to right field at times?

Some Free Agent Fits: Brandon Nimmo, Jackie Bradley Jr., Kevin Kiermaier