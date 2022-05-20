Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 12: On Ross Atkins and Joey Votto's Media Chats

After a series win against the Seattle Mariners, Mitch and Ethan discuss the state of the Blue Jays and GM Ross Atkins' recent media availability.

Listen below to the latest episode of the Inside The Blue Jays Podcast:

After breaking down some of Atkins' answers on the offense, bullpen, and some top prospects, they discuss Joey Votto's return to Toronto with the Cincinnati Reds in town this weekend.

Here are some related readings for today's podcast episode:

Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins Talks Toronto's Top Prospects

‘Likely’ to Play in Toronto Friday, Joey Votto Reminisces on Favorite Blue Jays Memories