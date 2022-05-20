Skip to main content
Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 12: On Ross Atkins and Joey Votto's Media Chats

In this episode of the Inside The Blue Jays podcast, Mitch and Ethan discuss recent media availabilities with Jays GM Ross Atkins and Reds 1B Joey Votto.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

After a series win against the Seattle Mariners, Mitch and Ethan discuss the state of the Blue Jays and GM Ross Atkins' recent media availability. 

Listen below to the latest episode of the Inside The Blue Jays Podcast: 

After breaking down some of Atkins' answers on the offense, bullpen, and some top prospects, they discuss Joey Votto's return to Toronto with the Cincinnati Reds in town this weekend.

