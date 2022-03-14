Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 3: Baseball's Back, Kikuchi is a Jay, What's Next?

Baseball is back, and the Blue Jays have already made a big splash!

Toronto reportedly signed left-handed starter Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year, $36 million deal, which could be officially announced as early as Monday.

The move gives the Blue Jays the fifth starter they needed, but Toronto isn't expected to stop there. More upgrades are coming.

In this episode, Mitch and Ethan lay out the Blue Jays' schedule, react to the Kikuchi signing, discuss other potential roster adds, then finish it off with a short chat on rule changes.

