Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 3: Baseball's Back, Kikuchi is a Jay, What's Next?

Mitch and Ethan embrace the return of baseball with chats on the Jays' upcoming schedule, the club's moves in free agency, and changes in the new CBA.

© Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Baseball is back, and the Blue Jays have already made a big splash!

Toronto reportedly signed left-handed starter Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year, $36 million deal, which could be officially announced as early as Monday. 

The move gives the Blue Jays the fifth starter they needed, but Toronto isn't expected to stop there. More upgrades are coming.

In this episode, Mitch and Ethan lay out the Blue Jays' schedule, react to the Kikuchi signing, discuss other potential roster adds, then finish it off with a short chat on rule changes. 

Here's some reading related to today's episode:

Blue Jays Free Agent Fit: The Case for Kyle Schwarber

Toronto Blue Jays Release 2022 Spring Training Schedule

6 Free Agents The Blue Jays Should Immediately Target

USATSI_16876800_168390270_lowres
Analysis

By Ethan Diamandas and Mitch Bannon32 seconds ago
USATSI_16770573_168390270_lowres
News

Josh Donaldson Returns to AL East in Trade to Yankees

By Mitch Bannon11 hours ago
USATSI_16703766_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Offer On Free Agent Infielder Jonathan Villar

By Mitch BannonMar 12, 2022
USATSI_16956137_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Blue Jays Free Agent Fit: The Case For Kyle Schwarber

By Mitch BannonMar 12, 2022
USATSI_16781274_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Sign Starter Yusei Kikuchi

By Mitch BannonMar 12, 2022
USATSI_11359097_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays Sign Relief Pitcher Andrew Vasquez

By Mitch BannonMar 11, 2022
76ED14AE-A431-4238-B645-5816C383AE5C
News

Report: Blue Jays Showing Renewed Interest in Jonathan Villar

By Ethan DiamandasMar 11, 2022
USATSI_15857723_168390270_lowres
News

Toronto Blue Jays Release Updated 2022 Spring Training Schedule

By Mitch BannonMar 11, 2022