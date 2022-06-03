Skip to main content
Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 14: Blue Jays' Bats Break Out and Replacing Hyun Jin Ryu

In this episode of the Inside The Blue Jays podcast, Mitch and Ethan discuss Toronto's offense during an eight-game win streak.

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

With the Blue Jays on a massive win streak, Mitch and Ethan discuss the offensive explosion and how the Jays will navigate a rotation injury.

Listen below to the latest episode of the Inside The Blue Jays Podcast:

They discuss the offensive impact of players like Danny Jansen and Teoscar Hernández and then break down some replacement options for Hyun Jin Ryu, like Nate Pearson and Ross Stripling.

