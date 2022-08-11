ITBJ Podcast Ep. 23: Ranking the Blue Jays Playoff Threats

Who should the Blue Jays be afraid of in their quest for the postseason?

In the latest episode of the Inside The Blue Jays Podcast, Mitch Bannon and Ethan Diamandas break down the latest Blue Jays news and injury updates before taking a look at the 2022 playoff picture and some of Toronto's October threats in the American League.

LISTEN NOW:

The pair discuss some recent injury news and roster questions for the Jays, including the status of George Springer and Yusei Kikuchi's spot in the rotation, before diving into the playoff race.

Looking at the Orioles, Mariners, Twins, Guardians, and Rays, Mitch and Ethan evaluate which teams match up best with the Jays down the stretch and into October.

