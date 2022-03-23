Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 4: Kikuchi Debut, PitchCom Reactions, Spring Training Standouts

DUNEDIN, Fla — A shortened Toronto Blue Jays spring training is well underway.

Almost all of Toronto's newest additions have played their first games wearing a Blue Jays uniform, roster battles are heating up, and prospects are making a mark.

From sunny spring training, Mitch and Ethan discuss their biggest takeaways from Toronto's pre-season camp so far. They discuss the debut of Japanese lefty Yusei Kikuchi, some quick injury updates, technological advancements being tested in spring, and who has impressed so far. Listen below:

Here's some reading related to today's episode:

Report: Blue Jays Interested In Free Agent Outfielder Brett Gardner

Early Look at Upside Yusei Kikuchi Brings to Blue Jays Rotation

'All Gas, No Brakes' for Manoah in Second Year With Blue Jays