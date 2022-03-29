Skip to main content
Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 5: Shapiro Talks, Tapia Trade, and Roster Battles

Breaking down Blue Jays spring training news, the Raimel Tapia trade, and bullpen battles

DUNEDIN, Fla — In the latest episode of the podcast, Mitch and Ethan recap their trip to Blue Jays spring training.

They break down the latest news around Dunedin, including pitching coach Pete Walker's arrest, Mark Shapiro's complex tour and chat, and the Raimel Tapia trade.

Ethan and Mitch end this episode by breaking down the camp battles for the final week of Blue Jays spring training, outlining the fight for the final bullpen spots between Julian Merryweather, David Phelps, Ryan Borucki, and others.

Listen below:

Read More Spring Training Stories:

Why Blue Jays Catchers Are Skeptical of How Technology Changes Their Position

Blue Jays Notebook: Guerrero vs. Harper, Outfield Mix, Shaun Anderson's New Role

'Beans and Rice': Tapia Excited to Join Blue Jays, Play All Outfield Spots

Mark Shapiro Talks Rogers Centre Upgrades, Offseason Challenges, and Other Blue Jays Topics

