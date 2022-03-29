Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 5: Shapiro Talks, Tapia Trade, and Roster Battles

DUNEDIN, Fla — In the latest episode of the podcast, Mitch and Ethan recap their trip to Blue Jays spring training.

They break down the latest news around Dunedin, including pitching coach Pete Walker's arrest, Mark Shapiro's complex tour and chat, and the Raimel Tapia trade.

Ethan and Mitch end this episode by breaking down the camp battles for the final week of Blue Jays spring training, outlining the fight for the final bullpen spots between Julian Merryweather, David Phelps, Ryan Borucki, and others.

