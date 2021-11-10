3 Toronto Blue Jays Prospects Named Arizona Fall League All-Stars

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Gabriel Moreno Among 3 Blue Jays Prospects Named Fall League All-Stars
    Blue Jays prospects Gabriel Moreno, Spencer Horwitz, and Graham Spraker were named Arizona Fall League All-Stars
    Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

    Intrigue and hype surrounded the Blue Jays contingent sent to the  Arizona Fall League this year. 

    With every at-bat, Toronto's prospects delivered on that hype, and now a few have been awarded for their Arizona accomplishments. 

    Top prospect Gabriel Moreno was named an Arizona Fall League 'Fall Star,' Wednesday, alongside Blue Jays' youngsters Spencer Horwitz and Graham Spraker.

    In 15 games, so far, Moreno has slashed .339/.431/.542 with 13 RBI in his AFL action. One of the top catching prospects in baseball, Moreno has also gotten work at third base in Arizona. Blue Jays GM Ross Arkins recently called the option of Moreno playing third base “very realistic,” per TSN's Scott Mitchell.

    Moreno's impressive .973 OPS was bested by another Blue Jays prospect and Mesa Solar Sox teammate, Spencer Horwitz. Playing first base and outfield, Horwitz hit .386 with a .986 OPS in his first 14 AFL games. The 23-year-old also leads the Solar Sox with four stolen bases.

    Toronto's lone pitching Fall Star, Graham Spraker, is yet to allow a run in 9.1 innings of work. After a year of work in Toronto's upper minors, Spraker has struck out 14 of his 31 batters faced in the Fall League, walking just two and allowing only two hits for a .429 WHIP. Toronto's 26-year-old right-hander has been the East-Division-leading Solar Sox's primary closer, registering three saves.

    The Blue Jays youngsters will compete in the All-Star game alongside other top prospects including New York's Bretty Baty, Detroit's Spencer Torkelson, San Francisco's Hunter Bishop, and St. Louis' Nolan Gorman.

    The game will be played at Salt River Fields in Arizona on Saturday, November 13th. The matchup will be a rare televised AFL game beginning at 7 pm EST.

