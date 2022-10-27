6 Blue Jays Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists

The Blue Jays had one of the best offenses in the American League in 2022, ranking first in the AL in batting average and OPS. So, it’s no surprise that Toronto’s bats are up for plenty of offensive hardware.

Six Blue Jays hitters were named finalists for 2022 Silver Slugger Awards on Thursday. The award honors the best offensive players at each position in each league. Here are Toronto's finalists:

C Alejandro Kirk

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

SS Bo Bichette

3B Matt Chapman

OF Teoscar Hernández

OF/DH George Springer

Guerrer Jr., Hernández, and Springer have all won the Award before, for their respective positions, with Toronto’s first baseman and right fielder taking home the trophy in 2021. Kirk, Chapman, and Bichette are all up for their first Silver Sluggers.

Kirk led all qualified American League catchers with a .787 OPS this year. He hit 14 homers, drove in 63 runs, and posted one of the best strikeout-to-walk ratios in baseball.

After a cold start to the season, Bichette was one of the best in the league for the final stretch of the season. He set the Blue Jays franchise record for hits in September and finished as the AL leader in hits for the second year in a row.

Each of Toronto's finalists are alongside three other candidates at their respective positions (10 total finalists in the outfield). Springer is a finalist for both the outfield and designated hitter categories.

2022 Silver Slugger winners will be announced on November 10th, 2022. The Blue Jays also have several candidates up for Gold Glove Awards.