Alek Manoah Delivers With Blue Jays' Season Hanging in the Balance

The 23-year-old rookie neutralized the Twins' power to help Toronto move within one game of the second AL wild-card spot.

The Blue Jays are in a must-win stretch. With a half-dozen games remaining, every inning, every out, every pitch carries significant weight, and Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah knows that.

Take the sixth inning of Saturday's 5-2 win over the Twins, for example. After an error and a hit-by-pitch threated to derail his outing, Manoah locked himself in. With the winning run at the plate, the Blue Jays' starter busted a fastball up-and-in to get big-bopper Miguel Sanó to fly out.

Manoah fought through some early shaky command to leave the bullpen with a straight path to victory. The big right-hander rolled two double plays, neutralized the Twins' power to a 84-mph average exit velocity—four miles below Manoah's season average—and pitched 5 2/3 strong innings.

He cracked out the good slider in the fourth inning, getting Twins catcher Mitch Garver to swing through three spinners in a row and then sitting down Nick Gordon with that pitch to end the inning. The 23-year-old would later undress ex-Blue Jay Josh Donaldson with another perfect slider to record his eighth and final strikeout of the game.

But a good starting pitcher is nothing without his offense, and Toronto kicked things off with a bloop-bloop-blast sequence in the second inning. Catcher Danny Jansen, who's been one of the Jays' hottest hitters in September, punished a high fastball for a three-run blast to deep left-center field.

For as surprising as Jansen's resurgence has been, the Blue Jays saw one of their big stars officially put his slump behind him. For the second game in a row, leadoff man George Springer hit a home run, this time with a solo shot to center field to boost the Jays' lead to three runs.

In hindsight, a series split isn't a desirable outcome, but, given how hollow the first two games felt, two straight wins is a big accomplishment. The Blue Jays' best players—Springer and Marcus Semien especially—are hitting their stride at the right time, as Toronto will eventually move one game back of the AL wild card with the most important series of the season lurking around the corner.

There was notable news before the game, too, as Sportsnet's Arash Madani reported Toronto rearranged its starting rotation for a massive series versus the Yankees beginning Tuesday at Rogers Centre.

According to the report, Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to return from the injured list and start Tuesday, José Berríos goes Wednesday, and Robbie Ray will start the series finale on Thursday. Of note, this alignment sets up Berríos for a Game 163 and Ray for the AL wild-card game.