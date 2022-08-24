Blue Jays 2023 Regular Season Schedule

Skip to main content
Blue Jays Unveil 2023 Regular Season Schedule

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports



A first look at the Blue Jays 2023 schedule and the teams Toronto will play next season.

The Blue Jays' schedule will look a little different than usual in 2023.

For the first time in modern baseball history, the Blue Jays (and all other teams) will play every other team in MLB, including all National League opponents. The Jays will begin their 2023. season with three of their 46 interleague games, travelling to St. Louis on Opening Day. Toronto's home opener will be April 11 against the Tigers.

The Blue Jays' trip to St. Louis kicks off a 10-game road trip to begin the 2023 season. The Jays will then return home to a freshly renovated Rogers Centre with a new outfield wall.

Toronto will finish the 2023 season with 16 of the final 22 games at home. The Jay have been one of baseball's best home teams this year, posted a 36-25 record at Rogers Centre compared to a 30-30 record on the road.

Some other dates to note in the Blue Jays' 2023 schedule include home games during Victory Day weekend against the Orioles and hosting the Red Sox for Canada Day. Toronto's annual trip to Seattle will occur from July 21 to 23.

Here's Toronto's entire 2023 MLB schedule:

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 1.24.00 PM

