Blue Jays Activate Borucki, Option Merryweather to Triple A

This roster shuffle gives the Blue Jays added bullpen depth during the doubleheader in Cleveland Saturday.

The Blue Jays have added some depth to their bullpen for the second half of a doubleheader versus the Guardians.

Toronto activated left-hander Ryan Borucki (blister) off the 10-day injured list, and optioned righty Julian Merryweather to Triple A Buffalo. 

Merryweather pitched two innings in the first game on Saturday, striking out one batter and allowing no hits in an 8-3 Blue Jays win. Good outings have been hard to come by for Merryweather this season, though, and his 8.53 ERA before Saturday was among the worst in the Jays' pen. 

Borucki, who last pitched on April 26, pitched a live batting practice in Toronto recently, and was clearly healthy enough to join the 27-man doubleheader roster.

First pitch for Game 2 in Cleveland is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. eastern.

