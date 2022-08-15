Blue Jays Activate Springer, DFA Zimmer

The Blue Jays announced a pair of roster moves Monday, activating George Springer (right elbow) from the 10-day injured list and designating outfielder Bradley Zimmer for assignment.

Springer, a notorious competitor, had been close to a return for a few days, and now he'll be active for the first of three very important games versus the Orioles at Rogers Centre.

The elbow inflammation, which put Springer on the IL August 6, is worth monitoring going forward. It's unclear when Springer suffered the injury, but it's nagged him for a while, and his results have suffered. The 32-year-old is slashing .226/.301/.369 since July 1.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider hinted Sunday that Springer might not be ready to play center field upon his return, meaning the veteran could take reps as the designated hitter atop Toronto's lineup.

Zimmer, on the other hand, had a forgettable tenure in Toronto (assuming he is claimed or elects free agency). The 29-year-old batted .105 with a .446 OPS in 76 at-bats, while his role on the roster was relegated to pinch-running duties and late-game defensive substitutions. Zimmer became expendable after the Blue Jays signed Jackie Bradley Jr. earlier this month.