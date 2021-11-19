Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Blue Jays Claim Shaun Anderson, Add Leo Jimenez and Others to 40-Man Roster
    Publish date:

    Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Blue Jays had roster room to work with, and they used it on Friday.

    Ahead of the Rule 5 eligibility deadline, the Blue Jays added four prospects to their 40-man roster, selecting the contracts of Zach Logue, Hagen Danner, Bowden Francis, and Leo Jimenez. Toronto also claimed pitcher Shaun Anderson off waivers from the Padres. Here's a brief rundown of Toronto's newest 40-man additions:

    SP Zach Logue
    In 24 starts across Double and Triple A, Logue posted 125 innings of 3.67 ERA in 2021. Logue has pitched in Toronto's upper minors the past few seasons, flashing solid command (1.9 BB/9 in 2021) and elite strikeout stuff.

    INF Leo Jimenez
    Members of the Blue Jays organization are excited by Jimenez and his addition to Toronto's 40-man only proves it. In 2021, Jimenez posted a .523 on-base percentage in the low minors before he was sent to the Arizona Fall League. In the AFL, Jimenez started slow at the plate but began flashing the extra-base power the team has hoped for recently. He finished the AFL regular season with an .809 OPS.

    P Bowden Francis
    Part of the return in the Rowdy Tellez and Trevor Richards trade, Francis was an important part of a strong Buffalo Bison's rotation in 2021. Across Double and Triple A in the Toronto and Milwaukee organizations, Francis posted a 3.93 ERA in 132.2 innings pitched.

    P Hagen Danner
    Drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft, Danner spent three seasons in Toronto's low minors as a hitter, posting a .633 OPS across two levels. In 2021, Danner converted back to the pitcher he was in high school with immediate results. In 35.2 innings of relief in High A, Danner posted a 2.02 ERA and struck out 10.6 batters per nine.

    P Shaun Anderson
    Traded for LaMonte Wade Jr. in early 2021, the 27-year-old Anderson bounced around major league bullpens in 2021, pitching for the Twins, Orioles, and Padres. While the MLB production hasn't come yet, the righty has a lot of what the Blue Jays look for in pitchers, with an elite fastball spin rate and strong slider.

    With the likelihood of a lockout rising, the 2021 Rule 5 Draft may not happen as scheduled—penciled for December 8th—but major league teams were still required to make final additions to their 40-man rosters ahead of Friday's deadline.

    Some notable Blue Jays prospects not protected on the 40-man roster include INF Samad Taylor, INF Miguel Hiraldo, INF Cullen Large, SP Bowden Francis, SP Joey Murray, SP Sean Wymer, SP Eric Pardinho, RP Graham Spraker, and RP Kyle Johnston.

