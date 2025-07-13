Blue Jays Are 'Front-Runners' To Host MLB All-Star Game in 2028
With one day left before the All-Star break, the Toronto Blue Jays will head to Atlanta for the Midsummer Classic sitting pretty atop the AL East division after getting off to a slow start.
But three years from now, the Blue Jays could be playing host to this showcase event.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Toronto is one of the "front-runners" to get the All-Star Game in 2028, alongside their division rival Baltimore Orioles.
The insider also shares that Major League Baseball has committed to Wrigley Field in Chicago for 2027, which will be the host site after Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia next season.
If the Blue Jays are awarded the game, it would be the second time their current home ballpark has hosted the Midsummer Classic.
The first came back in 1991 when the Rogers Centre was named the SkyDome.
In that All-Star Game, Cal Ripken Jr. was named the MVP after the American League side won 4-2, with the legendary shortstop hitting a three-run homer in the bottom of the third inning that scored Rickey Henderson and Wade Boggs.
Toronto is one of the Major League cities that's hosted this event the fewest times.
They are tied with Montreal, Oakland, Phoenix and Miami at one, with St. Petersburg being the only city to never host the Midsummer Classic.
It will be interesting to see what the MLB decides to do for the 2028 All-Star Game.
After Atlanta this year, they have opted to go to the East Coast before reportedly heading to the Midwest in Chicago.
Choosing to go across the border or back east will be an intriguing decision for them to make.
