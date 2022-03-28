Skip to main content
Moreno, Martinez Sent to Blue Jays Minors Camp as Roster Trimming Begins

The Blue Jays optioned or reassigned 15 players to minor league spring training on Monday, including a pair of top prospects

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Jays optioned or reassigned 15 players to minor league spring training on Monday, including a pair of top prospects

The Blue Jays roster cut-down has begun.

Top prospects Orelvis Martinez and Gabriel Moreno were two of eight players optioned to minor league camp on Monday, joining seven other non-roster players reassigned. All 15 players will remain eligible for Grapefruit League action, as needed.

Moreno, Toronto's consensus top youngster, arrived late to spring training due to Visa issues. One of Toronto's four catchers on the 40-man roster, Moreno is still working back into game shape after missing a week of baseball activities while in Colombia, working to get his travel papers.

The 20-year-old Martinez has been one of Toronto's top hitters in spring training so far, posting a .400 on-base percentage and hitting two homers in 13 at-bats. While he ended 2021 with just 27 games at High A, Martinez's play against big-league pitching could earn him a Double A assignment out of camp. Per TSN's Scott Mitchell, the infielder is expected to see time at second and third base this season. With Matt Chapman manning third base for at least the next two seasons, infield versatility could help Martinez crack the MLB club.

Below is the complete list of players optioned and reassigned by the Blue Jays today:

Screen Shot 2022-03-28 at 11.46.59 AM

Per the Blue Jays, the organization has 47 players still in Major League camp, including 27 pitchers and 17 non-roster invitees. With the team expected to carry three catchers and 10 relievers out of camp, the main roster battles remain in the bullpen. 

Non-roster players like Greg Bird and David Phelps must be added to Toronto's 40-man roster if they make the 2022 team, but the Jays have two open spots after the Matt Chapman trade.

