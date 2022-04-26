Bichette Delivers Clutch Grand Slam in Blue Jays Win

TORONTO— A row of Blue Jay batters met Bo Bichette at home plate.

Bradley Zimmer greeted him with a smack on the head, George Springer wrapped his arm around Bichette's shoulder, and Santiago Espinal flanked him entering Toronto's raucous dugout.

The Blue Jays shortstop rounded the bases himself after cashing in his greeting party with an eighth-inning grand slam. Bichette stopped to admire the opposite-field shot that cleared Jackie Bradley Jr.'s outstretched glove in right field, dropping into the Red Sox bullpen to pull the Jays back in front. The oppo shot delivered the Blue Jays a win and righted the score in support of José Berríos' seven-inning start.

"I kinda knew they didn't want to face Vladdy," Bichette said. "So with one out, trying to get a ground ball, I was looking for a sinker."

The homer was Bichette's fourth extra-base hit of the season and his first in 10 days. After back-to-back two-hit performances to start 2022, Bichette's OPS slowly drifted down to .529 before Monday's clutch slam. Despite the early-season struggles, Toronto's manager, Charlie Montoyo, kept the shortstop in the two-hole and never lost faith.

"For him to hit that bomb, it's not only good for us, it's good for him," Montoyo said. "He's almost back."

Bichette doubled his season RBI total with one swing, coming up big for the Jays after the lead slipped away in the top of the eighth. Trying to squeeze one more inning out of Jose Berríos with a tired bullpen, back-to-back singles ended the starter's day to start the inning. Both Boston runners came around to score, tying things at two, before Bichette snatched back the lead in the bottom of the frame.

Monday’s start against the Red Sox wasn’t all that different from Berríos’ disastrous one-out showing on Opening Day. Lots of hard contact led to early jams and opportunity for catastrophe. But unlike Game 1, Berríos steadied. He navigated the hard liners and early troubles, tight-rope walking his way into the eighth with zero runs to his name.

In the second inning, a 110 MPH J.D Martinez double, four-pitch walk to Bradley Jr., and Bobby Dalbec single loaded the bases, flashing shades of the opener. But on Berríos’ 14th pitch of the inning, the righty stabbed at a bouncing comebacker, firing home for the first out and watching Alejandro Kirk finish off the double play.

"In the beginning of the game I was getting behind the hitters," Berríos said. "But then we stayed aggressive, started attacking them. Then we found a way."

The Sox smacked six balls over 100 MPH against Berríos but only two fell for base hits. Boston runners reached third base in two of the first four innings and Berríos gave them nothing to show for it.

The hard contact wasn't new for the 27-year-old Toronto starter, but on Monday he navigated it. Entering his fourth start, Berríos had one of the worst average exit velocities amongst MLB starters (94.1 MPH), a .301 expected batting average against, and a 7.72 xERA. Despite the hard contact and warning signs, Berríos walked off in line for the win, acknowledging a standing lower bowl crowd.

Berríos' day quickly went from win to a no-decision in the top of the eighth, but Bichette was there to snap his skid and seize back momentum. With one swing, and a long stare out to right field, he delivered the Jays their latest close victory.

"I think we know we're going to bust out and have big games that aren't so close all the time," Bichette said. "But to win a championship you gotta win these types of games against really good teams."