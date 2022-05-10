Blue Jays' Biggio to Begin Triple A Rehab Assignment

After a bout with COVID-19, Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday in Triple A, the Bisons announced.

Biggio tested positive for the virus and was placed on the 10-day injured list April 25. Under MLB's new 2022 policies, players are only tested for COVID-19 if they show symptoms, which Biggio did. No other Blue Jays players were affected, though multiple members of Toronto's coaching staff entered COVID protocols during the club's last homestand.

Biggio took live batting practice in Toronto on May 4, and now he'll look to re-gain his timing in Buffalo as he works back to game speed.

Before contracting COVID, Biggio had no luck at the plate this season, hitting just 1-for-23 with 10 strikeouts and losing his half of the Blue Jays' second base timeshare to Santiago Espinal.

The Bisons play Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. eastern.