Blue Jays Boss Says They're Going To 'Focus On' Adding Before Trade Deadline
The Toronto Blue Jays have been playing like everyone envisioned as of late.
After going 16-10 during the month of the June, including a crucial come-from-behind win against the New York Yankees on Monday, they are now just two games back from first place in the AL East.
No longer are the Blue Jays being listed among teams that could sell before this year's trade deadline, and with them finally turning the corner, they have positioned themselves to be buyers if they want to go down that route.
General manager Ross Atkins gave a little more clarity on what Toronto plans to do before July 31, and according to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the executive said they "obviously can be better and we'll focus on that."
That makes it almost a certainty the Blue Jays are going to add.
Who exactly they pursue is a whole different piece to the puzzle.
Max Scherzer just returned to the starting rotation, but the overall outlook of that unit isn't great with an ERA of 4.61 that ranks them 26th.
Because of that, it seems like pitching is going to be the focus of Toronto, hoping that the returning duo of Anthony Santander and Daulton Varsho can act almost like deadline additions to boost this offense whenever they come off the shelf.
There's still time for Atkins to decide his course of action.
With the Blue Jays now firmly in a position where they can buy instead of sell, the executive can start putting together a list of targets who could become available before July 31.
