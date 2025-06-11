Blue Jays Call Up Intriguing Outfielder, Place Nathan Lukes on Injured List
The Toronto Blue Jays were expected to make a roster move on Wednesday, and now that has become official.
In an announcement made by the team on their social media page, they revealed they have called up outfielder Will Robertson from Triple-A Buffalo and placed Nathan Lukes on the 7-day concussion list.
Robertson is an intriguing player.
Selected in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, he had a good showing during his first professional season but had to miss all of 2020 when the minor league campaign was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He didn't impress much during the two years after that. However, he was able to reach Double-A.
Robertson has popped this season, slashing .288/.408/.583 with 12 homers and 35 RBI across 52 games with Triple-A Buffalo, continuing the power surge that has been on display in 2023 and 2024 when he hit 19 longballs in both campaigns.
He'll be expected to fill in for Lukes after he's put together a solid showing.
Across 49 games, Lukes has slashed .267/.360/.392 with four homers, three doubles and 21 RBI, being fairly productive in an outfield unit that desperately needed it.
It will be interesting to see how Robertson performs at this level, though.
If his power can translate to The Show, then that will give the Blue Jays some more pop in their lineup and create an even scarier version of themselves since that is largely the only thing that has been missing from their attack.
