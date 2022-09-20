Skip to main content
Report: Canada Planning to Drop COVID Vaccine Requirement Before MLB Playoffs

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Canada Planning to Drop COVID Vaccine Requirement Before MLB Playoffs

The Canadian federal government plans to change the COVID-19 vaccination requirement later this month, per The Globe and Mail.

Unvaccinated opponents could be able to enter Canada for October baseball.

The Canadian federal government plans to end the COVID-19 vaccination requirement to enter Canada by October, The Globe and Mail reports. The decision is "yet to be finalized by cabinet," per The Globe, though the change is planned for September 30.

To currently cross the border between Canada and the United States without quarantining, all individuals, including MLB players, must be fully vaccinated. This has resulted in some unvaccinated players being placed on the restricted list for series in Toronto, unable to compete against the Blue Jays on the road.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

If the border vaccination policies were to change on Sept. 30, it could impact opposition player availability for potential MLB postseason series in Toronto. If the Blue Jays were to secure the first Wild Card position in the American League, they would open their playoffs at home in Toronto, hosting teams like the Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays, or Baltimore Orioles

When the Mariners made the trip to play the Blue Jays in Toronto earlier this year they placed reliever Drew Steckenrider on the restricted list and starter Robbie Ray also didn't make the trip to Toronto. During recent trips to Toronto, the Orioles and Rays did not place any players on the restricted list.

The United States also currently requires travelers entering the country to be vaccinated and has not announced if it, too, will lift the restrictions.

USATSI_18622172_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Canada Planning to Drop Vaccine Entry Requirement Before MLB Playoffs

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff
USATSI_19072823_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Blue Jays Find Defensive Stride at the Perfect Time

By Mitch Bannon
USATSI_19065098_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Takeaways: Tapia Clutch in Win Over Orioles

By Mitch Bannon
USATSI_18921494_168390270_lowres
Analysis

On Adam Cimber's 'Rubber Arm' and League-Leading Availability

By Mitch Bannon
USATSI_12632750_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Sending Six Prospects To Arizona Fall League

By Mitch Bannon
USATSI_19045864_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Hoping for a Guerrero Jr. Hot Streak After 100 Homer Milestone

By Mitch Bannon
USATSI_19041429_168390270_lowres
News

Merrifield Comes Clutch in Blue Jays' Win Over Rays

By Ethan Diamandas
USATSI_18667811_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays' Manoah Scratched From Start Due to Illness

By Ethan Diamandas