Blue Jays' Biggio Battling Elbow Sprain to Start Spring Training

Biggio suffered a left elbow sprain over the offseason, but should make his first Spring Training appearance soon, per the team.

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio suffered an elbow sprain at some point during this past offseason, and the injury has been bugging him in Spring Training, the club told reporters Monday.

Despite the injury, manager Charlie Montoyo said Biggio could play as early as Tuesday’s game versus the Yankees.

“He’s been getting live at-bats and stuff. Now tomorrow he’s ready for a regular game,” Montoyo said.

While he’s expected to make his Spring Training debut soon, it’s an unfortunate start for the 26-year-old, who played in just 79 games in 2021 due to a bundle of different injuries. A neck ailment hounded Biggio early last season, eventually sending him to the injured list.

Another elbow injury in August delayed his return until October, and he wound up slashing .224/.322/.356 for the year.

He’s had some bad luck lately, but this figures to be a big month for the left-handed hitter. With Matt Chapman assuming duties at third base, there’s a path to significant playing time at Toronto’s second base spot, which is expected to be shared between Biggio and slick-fielding infielder Santiago Espinal.

The Blue Jays begin their regular season April 8 at home versus the Rangers.

