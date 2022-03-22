Blue Jays' Chapman Avoids Arbitration With 2-Year Extension

The Blue Jays and Matt Chapman have reportedly reached a two-year, $25 million agreement, which would buy out his remaining arbitration years, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The third baseman will receive a $1 million signing bonus this year and $12 million in both 2022 and 2023, per Jon Heyman.

Chapman—whom Toronto acquired from Oakland for a four-player package—will still be eligible for free agency after the 2023 season. He was projected to earn $9.5 million in arbitration this year, per MLB Trade Rumors. The move gives Chapman, a Scott Boras client, a bit more cost certainty for his coming seasons in Toronto.

The 28-year-old is in the lineup for Tuesday’s spring matchup versus the Yankees. It’ll be his first time manning the hot corner with Bo Bichette at shortstop. Toronto is also playing several of its other starters, and newly-signed left-hander Yusei Kikuchi takes the mound for the first time in a Jays uniform.

A five-year veteran, Chapman homered in his spring debut Sunday and he said he’s working on finding a rhythm on offense and defense now.

"The biggest things for me is gonna be seeing live pitching, getting that timing back, getting comfortable seeing velocity but also getting used to playing in the infield with those guys," he said.