David Phelps Retires After 10 Seasons

Phelps, who pitched for the Blue Jays from 2021-2022, is calling it quits.

After 10 seasons in MLB, right-hander David Phelps has decided to retire.

Phelps, 36, pitched the last two seasons with the Blue Jays, serving as a trusty middle reliever and veteran presence in the clubhouse. The crafty righty was excellent in 2022, working a 2.83 ERA over 63.2 innings with 9.0 K/9.

The St. Louis native contemplated retirement in 2021 after a nasty lat injury ended his season early. Ultimately, Phelps re-upped with Toronto on a minor-league deal and cracked the 2022 Opening Day roster.

Phelps finishes his career with a 3.80 ERA (106 ERA+) over 682.2 major-league innings with the Yankees, Marlins, Cubs, Phillies, Pirates, Mariners, Brewers, and Blue Jays.