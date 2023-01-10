Blue Jays DFA Reliever Julian Merryweather

Merryweather was designated for assignment to make room on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster for 1B Brandon Belt.

The Blue Jays designated reliever Julian Merryweather for assignment on Tuesday, making room for Brandon Belt on the 40-man roster.

With a full 40-man, the Jays had to clear a spot for newly signed first basemen Belt, and Merryweather found himself as the man on the fringe without minor-league options. The high-velocity reliever could clear waivers and accept an assignment to the minors, but the move could signal the end of his time with the Blue Jays organization.

Initially acquired as the prospect return for former Blue Jays MVP Josh Donaldson, Merryweather showed flashes of potential but failed to sustain consistent success and stay healthy. He pitched 52.2 innings across three seasons with Toronto, posting a 6.75 ERA (4.35 FIP) in 2022.

Merryweather was up-and-down with Toronto last season, but with offseason additions and others contending for MLB bullpen roles his spot on Toronto's roster would've been unclear with no remaining minor-league options.

Toronto's 40-man remains full, as the club officially announced the signing of Belt on Tuesday and added him to the roster.