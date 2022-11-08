Report: Blue Jays Expected to Trade a Catcher this Offseason

The Blue Jays are expected to draw from their strengths in trade.

Rival executives believe Toronto will trade a catcher this offseason, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported from the 2022 GM Meetings. With Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk, and Gabriel Moreno all posting strong seasons in 2022, the Jays could move one of the three backstops to address another area of need via trade.

The Blue Jays are open to entering 2023 with three catchers on the Major League roster, working with Moreno to gain defensive versatility and able to slot Kirk in regularly at designated hitter. However, looking to address clear needs in the starting rotation and potentially add some versatility to the lineup, other teams expect the Jays to make a trade.

Ahead of the 2022 trade deadline, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said teams weren't asking on Toronto's catchers "as much as you would think," due to the Blue Jays' high valuation of Moreno, Kirk, and Jansen.

"We value all three of them, probably more than you do," Atkins said, at the time.

Each of Toronto's three top catchers had solid seasons in 2022. Alejandro Kirk earned an All-Star appearance and finished as a finalist for the position's AL Silver Slugger. Per plate appearance, Jansen was Toronto's most productive hitter this season, though he dealt with several injuries and played just 72 games. At 22, Moreno earned his way to the big leagues for the first time and hit .319 with a .733 OPS in his first 25 MLB games.

While catching-needy teams could turn to Willson Contreras or Christian Vázquez at the top of the free agent catching class, there are plenty of teams in need of a new backstop. The Cardinals, Guardians, Pirates, Tigers, Marlins, and Twins are among the teams who could make a move for a catcher this winter.

H/T Jon Morosi