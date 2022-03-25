Skip to main content
Gausman Draws Crowd in Blue Jays Intrasqaud Start

Gausman Draws Crowd in Blue Jays Intrasqaud Start

Kevin Gausman pitched 3.2 innings with four strikeouts in a Blue Jays intrasquad game on Friday

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Gausman pitched 3.2 innings with four strikeouts in a Blue Jays intrasquad game on Friday

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The metal bleacher seating was full as dozens crowded around Field 1 at the Blue Jays player development complex. 

Top prospects, coaches, executives, and big leaguers all gathered behind the backstop, surrounding the field to watch Toronto's Kevin Gausman work an intrasquad scrimmage. In his third outing of the spring, Gausman pitched 3.2 innings against a mix of non-roster invitees and minor leaguers, he allowed two earned runs and struck out four.

"Not as sharp as I've been," Gausman said after the outing. "I was a little quick to the plate, couldn't throw my fastball up."

With young prospect pitchers Trent Palmer and Irv Carter watching from the stands, Gausman buried a sixth-pitch splitter to Greg Bird in the first inning, earning his first strikeout of the afternoon. Getting up to 55 pitches in the outing, Gausman worked mainly on his usual fastball/splitter combo, but also mixed in the slider at times, a pitch the righty says he has a good feel for at the moment.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"It's a big pitch for me," Gausman said. "Not a high percentage pitch, but when I do throw it needs to be good."

Facing Bird, Gausman's old high school teammate, again in the third frame, the veteran pitcher delivered a sharp slider back into the zone, catching the lefty hitter looking for another K. 

One of two hard-hit balls of the afternoon came after Gausman fell behind 2-0 to 2018 draft pick Addison Barger. Gausman went after the prospect with a high fastball to earn a strike but Barger, who posted a .803 OPS across two minor league levels in 2021, clipped the pitch. The hit, which landed over the wall in right, was the only extra-base hit Gausman allowed on Friday.

After finishing three innings with around 45 pitches of work, Gausman and catcher Reese McGuire met halfway back to the Toronto dugout with a fist bump. The pair returned for two more outs in the fourth inning, working up to Gausman's goal pitch count, before retiring for the afternoon. 

Gausman had planned to make his spring training debut against the Braves on Thursday, but the game was rained out. With Hyun Jin Ryu making his first camp start at TD Ballpark against the Tigers on Friday, Gausman instead got work in at the complex. With two weeks until 2022 Opening Day, Gausman should have two spring training starts to prepare for his first regular season start as a Blue Jay.

"It's just about getting ready for the season," Gausman said.

USATSI_17913142
News

Gausman Draws Crowd in Blue Jays Intrasqaud Start

By Mitch Bannon1 minute ago
USATSI_15721585_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Hype Builds as Blue Jays Top Prospect Gabriel Moreno Arrives at Spring Training

By Mitch Bannon3 hours ago
USATSI_13087494_168390270_lowres
News

Mark Shapiro Talks Rogers Centre Upgrades, Offseason Challenges, and Other Blue Jays Topics

By Ethan Diamandas5 hours ago
USATSI_16876800_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Blue Jays' Guerrero Jr. ‘Bothered’ by 2021 MVP Voting

By Ethan Diamandas8 hours ago
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Analysis

Greg Bird's New Outlook, High School Reunion, and Case to Crack the Blue Jays

By Mitch Bannon8 hours ago
USATSI_16260800_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins Discusses Randal Grichuk, Raimel Tapia Trade

By Mitch Bannon23 hours ago
USATSI_17937482_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Trade Grichuk to Rockies for Tapia

By Ethan DiamandasMar 24, 2022
USATSI_17906783_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Why Blue Jays Pitchers Throw a Football During Warm-Ups

By Ethan DiamandasMar 24, 2022