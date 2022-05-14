Skip to main content
Blue Jays' Springer Leaves Game with Ankle Sprain

George Springer injured his ankle leaping for a fly ball in center field.

© Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

There was some bad news for the Blue Jays at Tropicana Field on Friday.

In the second inning against the Rays, Toronto center fielder George Springer crashed into the wall trying to snag a fly ball. The 32-year-old landed awkwardly and was visibly shaken up after the tumble.

Springer was determined to stay in the contest, but eventually had to be removed after his at-bat in the third inning. He left the game with what the team is calling a left ankle sprain.

If Springer is forced to miss significant time, the Blue Jays lineup will be in big trouble. As a team, Toronto has struggled to generate offense this season—their .684 team OPS ranks 16th in MLB, and Springer's .875 OPS helped boost those numbers.

For Springer, the ankle sprain is the latest injury in a long line of ailments since he joined the Blue Jays. Last season, he battled quad, oblique, and knee issues which limited him to 78 games.

