Blue Jays Starter Hyun Jin Ryu Undergoes Tommy John Surgery

Ryu will be out for the remainder of the 2022 season and into 2023 after undergoing successful surgery.

Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Hyun Jin Ryu underwent successful surgery on Friday, the Blue Jays announced.

The lefty underwent a revision UCL reconstruction flexor tendon repair—full Tommy John surgery. Recovery timelines can vary for the ligament reconstruction, but most MLB pitchers miss around a year.

The 35-year-old left multiple starts this season with elbow and forearm soreness, which was ultimately diagnosed as a chronic injury to his elbow. The organization and Ryu considered a partial repair, which would've been a shorter recovery period, but consultations with Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache in Los Angeles ultimately led to the decision for a full reconstruction.

"He's professional and he's a very tough individual and has perspective," Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said of Ryu. "But he's extremely disappointed that he won't be a part of this in the near term."

After signing Ryu to a four-year $80 million deal ahead of the 2020 season, the lefty's tenure on a Toronto mound could be over, though the recovery timeline does leave open a late-2023 return. Over parts of three seasons, Ryu has made 39 starts with the Jays, pitching 263 innings with a 4.07 ERA and 3.84 FIP. In his final start before surgery this year, the veteran eclipsed 1,000 career MLB innings pitched. 

