Injury Updates, Rotation Questions, and Other Blue Jays Notes

The roster churn is real for the Blue Jays these days.

Battling a beleaguered bullpen, Toronto's pitchers have dominated the news of late, with IL stints, fluctuating performance, and some new additions. With special focus on the rotation and 'pen, here's the latest news and notes from the Blue Jays:

Danny Jansen (finger fracture) took batting practice before Monday's game at Rogers Centre. He also stood in for live BP and "tracked balls" earlier in the afternoon.

Jansen will join a Blue Jays' minor-league affiliate on a rehab stint before his return,as he hasn't seen game action in over three weeks.

Trevor Richards (neck strain) pitched to Jansen during the live session on the mound on Monday, delivering 21 pitches. After the outing, Richards said his neck felt much better and he was only shut down from pitching for a few days. This stint on the IL was the first of Richards' career, and while he could need a rehab stint he's hoping he'll be back in games after the minimum 15 days, he said.

Yimi García (back strain) will be re-evaluated in the next few days and the team is hopeful he'll soon begin his throwing progression.

Kikuchi and Rotation Plans For Home Stand

As of now, lefty starter Yusei Kikuchi is slated to make his next start on Thursday against Tampa Bay. It isn't etched in stone, manager Charlie Montoyo said, but with eight games in the next seven days, the Jays don't have much room to skip struggling starters.

Kikuchi has a 5.08 ERA on the season (9.39 ERA in his last 5 starts) and has struggled to pitch deep into games with shaky command and homer troubles. The lefty continues to try different adjustments, throwing off flat ground with pitching coach Pete Walker on Sunday. The Jays have not discussed with Kikuchi the potential of working out of the bullpen, Montoyo said.

With a double header on Saturday against the Rays, Toronto will need an additional starter to cover innings this week. Max Castillo, currently in the bullpen, and Thomas Hatch, in Triple A, are both options.

Shaun Anderson Joins Blue Jays

Always the taxi squad, never the call-up, righty Shaun Anderson was selected onto Toronto's 40-man roster on Monday for the first time this year. The 27-year-old has traveled with the Jays at various points this season but was never activated until Monday.

Claimed from the Padres in November, Anderson has a swooping slider that's been his primary pitch out of the 'pen the last few seasons. He added a new changeup and focused on strike-throwing in Spring Training, and pitched to a 3.91 ERA with the Bisons acting as a longman and swingman in and out of the rotation.