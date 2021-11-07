Report: Blue Jays Interested In Free Agent Pitcher Andrew Heaney

The Blue Jays took a few value shots in last year's offseason and came away with some studs.

Robbie Ray could win the Cy Young on a low-cost one-year deal and Steven Matz rebounded from a disastrous 2020, establishing himself as a solid mid-rotation lefty. If the Blue Jays are searching for another value project this winter, Andrew Heaney appears to be an option.

The Blue Jays are one of several teams interested in the free-agent lefty, New York Post's Joel Sherman reported. Sherman also linked the Dodgers, Nationals, and Cardinals to Heaney, suggesting he could quickly latch on with a team when free agency opens.

While Sherman suggested Heaney could be an option for teams "looking for the next Robbie Ray," the lefty has several similarities to Matz when the Blue Jays acquired him a year ago.

Heaney entered 2021 as an established mid- to bottom-rotation lefty who could post a mid-fours ERA, post high strikeout totals, and could struggle with homers. Like Matz in 2020, Heaney's homer issues flared to a career-high in 2021, allowing 29 dingers in just 129.2 innings. After a mid-season trade to the Yankees, Heaney's struggles got worse and he finished the season with a 5.83 ERA and 2.0 HR per nine.

Heaney's 2021 wasn't pretty, and there's a reason he'll likely receive a short-term deal with little financial risk. But, there are also reasons to believe in a rebound. Even with his homer proclivity last season, he finished the year with a 4.85 FIP and had a 4.06 FIP with the Angels prior to his trade into the AL East. As well, before 2021, Heaney posted three seasons in a row with a sub-five ERA and at least 12 starts. He's had injury issues in his past, but a career 4.72 ERA and 4.45 FIP position him as a great option for a high-upside SP5.