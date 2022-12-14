Skip to main content
Report: Blue Jays Interested In Veteran Johnny Cueto

© Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Jays are interesting in signing free-agent starter Johnny Cueto, reports Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith.

The Blue Jays reportedly signed Chris Bassitt earlier this week, but apparently aren't done improving their rotation.

Toronto is still trying to add a starting pitcher and has shown interest in free-agent right-hander Johnny Cueto, reports Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith.

Cueto, 36, wrapped up his 15th MLB season with some impressive numbers. In 2022, the veteran tossed 158.1 innings with the White Sox to the tune of a 3.35 ERA. His strikeout numbers (5.8 K/9) were unimpressive, but Cueto managed an excellent 3.5 bWAR. 

The Dominican native is exactly what the Blue Jays need at the back end of their rotation. Toronto already has Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman, Bassitt, and José Berríos, but lacks serious depth options after the departure of Ross Stripling in free agency

Cueto could come in as the team's fifth starter and offer some stability beyond Yusei Kikuchi and Mitch White. 

