Skip to main content
Blue Jays Name John Schneider Full-Time Manager

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Blue Jays Name John Schneider Full-Time Manager

Schneider signed a three-year deal with the Blue Jays to become the team's next manager.

The interim tag is gone, but John Schneider is here to stay.

The Blue Jays named Schneider as the club's next full-time manager on Friday, announcing a three-year deal with the skipper plus a team option for 2026. Schneider will become the organization's 14th manager in club history.

“Through his exceptional preparation, communication, positive energy, and relationships within the clubhouse, John demonstrated to us that he was the right leader for this team,” GM Ross Atkins said in a statement.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Schneider has been a member of the Toronto organization for 20 years, drafted as a catcher in 2002. He transitioned to coaching in 2008 and climbed the Blue Jays minor league affiliates, coaching and managing much of the young core that now comprises the MLB club. After Schneider took over as interim manager halfway through the 2022 season, the Blue Jays posted a 46-28 record down the stretch (a 100-win pace). 

Following Toronto's early postseason exit, Atkins said the Jays were taking "more time" to work through the process of hiring a full-time manager, but made it clear Schneider was the front-runner. Then the interim manager, Schneider made it clear he wanted to be the team's next full-time leader.

"I absolutely love it," Schneider said. "And I couldn't think of a better place to be. and couldn't think of a better group to be with."

USATSI_19158270_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Name John Schneider Full-Time Manager

By Mitch Bannon
USATSI_19200314_168390270_lowres
News

5 Blue Jays Named Finalists for 2022 Gold Glove Awards

By Mitch Bannon
USATSI_19069484_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Ranking the Blue Jays' Offseason Needs

By Mitch Bannon
USATSI_19025503_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Lessons From the Blue Jays' 2022 Playoff Exit

By Mitch Bannon
USATSI_12459393_168390270_lowres
News

5 Takeaways From Ross Atkins' Offseason Blue Jays Press Conference

By Mitch Bannon
USATSI_19201562_168390270_lowres
News

'Baseball Sucks Sometimes': Blue Jays' 2022 Season Ends With Wild Card Loss

By Mitch Bannon
USATSI_19142298_168390270_lowres
News

Robbie Ray Ready for Toronto Return, Wild Card Start

By Mitch Bannon
USATSI_19190974_168390270_lowres
News

Early Wild Card Stumble Pushes Blue Jays to Brink

By Mitch Bannon