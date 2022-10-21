Blue Jays Name John Schneider Full-Time Manager

The interim tag is gone, but John Schneider is here to stay.

The Blue Jays named Schneider as the club's next full-time manager on Friday, announcing a three-year deal with the skipper plus a team option for 2026. Schneider will become the organization's 14th manager in club history.

“Through his exceptional preparation, communication, positive energy, and relationships within the clubhouse, John demonstrated to us that he was the right leader for this team,” GM Ross Atkins said in a statement.

Schneider has been a member of the Toronto organization for 20 years, drafted as a catcher in 2002. He transitioned to coaching in 2008 and climbed the Blue Jays minor league affiliates, coaching and managing much of the young core that now comprises the MLB club. After Schneider took over as interim manager halfway through the 2022 season, the Blue Jays posted a 46-28 record down the stretch (a 100-win pace).

Following Toronto's early postseason exit, Atkins said the Jays were taking "more time" to work through the process of hiring a full-time manager, but made it clear Schneider was the front-runner. Then the interim manager, Schneider made it clear he wanted to be the team's next full-time leader.

"I absolutely love it," Schneider said. "And I couldn't think of a better place to be. and couldn't think of a better group to be with."