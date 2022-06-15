Blue Jays' Merryweather Diagnosed With Oblique Strain

Julian Merryweather has a left oblique strain, MRI results confirmed Wednesday. He's considered "week-to-week," per Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo.

Merryweather left the seventh inning of Monday's 11-1 victory in some serious discomfort. The injury was serious enough for him to be placed on the 15-day injured list right away, and further testing confirmed the oblique strain.

The Blue Jays' reliever has a decorated injury history, most recently suffering an oblique strain early last season. That injury kept him out for nearly the entire season, and he hasn't been terribly effective since.

The right-hander had a 6.38 ERA with 23 hits allowed in 18.1 innings this season. Jeremy Beasley was re-called from Triple A Tuesday to take Merryweather's place on the active roster.