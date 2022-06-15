Skip to main content
Blue Jays' Merryweather Diagnosed With Oblique Strain

Blue Jays' Merryweather Diagnosed With Oblique Strain

Merryweather missed most of 2021 with a similar injury.

© Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Merryweather missed most of 2021 with a similar injury.

Julian Merryweather has a left oblique strain, MRI results confirmed Wednesday. He's considered "week-to-week," per Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo.

Merryweather left the seventh inning of Monday's 11-1 victory in some serious discomfort. The injury was serious enough for him to be placed on the 15-day injured list right away, and further testing confirmed the oblique strain. 

The Blue Jays' reliever has a decorated injury history, most recently suffering an oblique strain early last season. That injury kept him out for nearly the entire season, and he hasn't been terribly effective since. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The right-hander had a 6.38 ERA with 23 hits allowed in 18.1 innings this season. Jeremy Beasley was re-called from Triple A Tuesday to take Merryweather's place on the active roster. 

USATSI_18533093_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays' Merryweather Diagnosed With Oblique Strain

By Ethan Diamandas1 minute ago
USATSI_18537409_168390270_lowres
Analysis

With Ryu Done For the Year, How Deep is the Blue Jays’ Rotation?

By Ethan Diamandas18 hours ago
USATSI_18519232_168390270_lowres (1)
Analysis

Believe The Hype Around Gabriel Moreno's 'Elite' Arm

By Mitch Bannon20 hours ago
USATSI_18408286_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays' Ryu to Require Surgery, Will Miss Remainder of 2022

By Ethan DiamandasJun 14, 2022
USATSI_18532545_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Bombard Orioles, Beginning a Crucial Season Series Against Baltimore

By Mitch BannonJun 14, 2022
USATSI_17912807_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Breaking Down the Blue Jays' Starting Pitching Depth

By Mitch BannonJun 13, 2022
USATSI_18525700_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Rock Skubal, Take 2 of 3 from Tigers

By Ethan DiamandasJun 12, 2022
USATSI_18512957_168390270_lowres
Analysis

What the Tigers Can Learn From Watching the Blue Jays 'Play Fearless'

By Ethan DiamandasJun 12, 2022