Merryweather, Thornton, Saucedo Make Blue Jays Bullpen, Pearson Out 'A While'

The Blue Jays' bullpen is complete.

Putting the final touches on the 2022 Opening Day roster, Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo told the media relievers Julian Merryweather, Trent Thornton, and Tayler Saucedo have made the MLB team.

Alongside Andrew Vasquez and Ryan Borucki, the trio of arms were competing for final spots in Toronto's bullpen. We broke down the cases for the remaining 'pen competitors earlier this week, identifying the upside Merryweather brings to the unit, the stability of Thornton, and the strong spring Saucedo flashed.

Montoyo also announced Tuesday that pitcher Nate Pearson was diagnosed with mononucleosis, and will be out "a while," per Ben Nicholson-Smith. Pearson appeared in two games this spring training and allowed three runs in 4.1 innings. In his final outing of the spring, before he was sidelined with illness, Pearson's velocity dropped in his third inning of work, down from the high-90s range he usually sits in.

One of the biggest questions entering Toronto's spring camp was what role Pearson could fill on a Blue Jays team looking to contend in 2022. The once-top prospect has the velocity, pitch mix, and stuff to grow into a great starter, but could also help Toronto's bullpen when healthy.

Toronto's 2022 Opening Day roster is almost completely set, with just one final spot up for grabs. Borucki (hamstring) could join the club as an 11th reliever if healthy and non-roster outfielder Nathan Lukes has also made a strong case with a 1.221 spring OPS. Newly acquired catcher Zack Collins is also in competition for a spot.

H/T Ben Nicholson-Smith