Blue Jays Move Effective Reliever Yimi Garcia to Injured List
The Toronto Blue Jays won’t be able to turn to right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia for the next two weeks due to an injury.
The team announced before Saturday’s game with the Tampa Bay Rays that they were putting Garcia on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement. To take his place Toronto called up right-hander Paxton Schultz from Triple-A Buffalo.
Garcia has put together a solid season thus far. In his fourth year with the Blue Jays, he is 0-2 with a 3.15 ERA in 21 games. He’s thrown 20 innings, struck out 24 and walked 10. He’s only allowed seven earned runs.
The 34-year-old joined Toronto in 2022 and spent the next two full seasons with the franchise. Last year he split his season between the Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners, the latter of which acquired him in a trade.
For his career he is 22-31 with a 3.57 ERA in 435 games, with 455 strikeouts and 106 walks in 418.1 innings.
Schultz made his MLB debut earlier this season when Toronto called him up on April 20. Nine days later he was back at Buffalo.
In two games, Schultz did not figure in a decision and had a 4.05 ERA. He pitched 6.2 innings, gave up three earned runs and two walks. He also struck out 11, which is an effective rate for a young pitcher.
The 27-year-old from Orem, Utah, was a 14th round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2019 MLB Draft.