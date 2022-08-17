Blue Jays Move Yusei Kikuchi to Bullpen

Yusei Kikuchi has a new role.

Kikuchi will make his new home in the Blue Jays bullpen, where he sat and watched Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Toronto manager John Schneider confirmed that the lefty will transition from the rotation to bullpen amid recent struggles, after Wednesday's game.

"He's been battling all year, obviously," Schneider said. "He wants to be a big part of this team going forward, and contribute any way he can."

Kikuchi has never pitched in relief during his four-year MLB career, making 90 starts for the Mariners and Jays. His first move to the 'pen comes after 20 starts with Toronto, earning a 5.25 ERA and 5.94 FIP in 82.1 innings pitched. After his last outing—3.1 innings with three earned runs, three walks, and three strikeouts against the Orioles—Schneider said all options are on the table for his role going forward.

Still under contract for two more seasons after signing a three-year, $36 million deal with the Jays this spring, Kikuchi has struggled to consistently locate pitches and limit damage in 2022. While his strikeout rate is at an all-time high, the 31-year-old has allowed 5.4 BB/9 and 2.1 HR/9.

The Jays are hoping Kikuchi's high-90s fastball will play better in a relief role for Toronto's push to the 2022 postseason.

"We're talking about a guy with an electric arm," Schneider said. "The improvements, although you can't see them on paper, I get that part of it, but incrementally he's been a lot better. So we're excited about it."