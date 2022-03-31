José Berríos Named Blue Jays 2022 Opening Day Starter

Skip to main content
The Blue Jays announced José Berríos as the team's Opening Day starter for the 2022 season

On Opening Day, the ball will go to José Berríos.

Formalizing the expected, the Blue Jays announced that Berríos will be the team's Opening Day starter this season when Toronto hosts the Rangers on April 8.

Despite starting just 12 games for the Blue Jays, Berríos quickly positioned himself atop the Toronto rotation and earned the first pitch of the 2022 season. After joining the Jays from Minnesota at the deadline last year, the righty posted a 3.58 ERA in 70.1 innings, striking out exactly 10 batters per nine. The 27-year-old signed a long-term extension with Toronto earlier this offseason.

"I just spent two months [as a Blue Jay]," Berríos said during the post-signing press conference. "That was enough to make this decision."

Berríos has pitched just three innings of spring training action so far, posting a 24.00 ERA. However, the righty said he was tinkering with his pitch mix and working on the changeup in his first two outings before ramping up for regular season play. In a minor-league outing last week, Berríos pitched five shutout innings, striking out five on 70 pitches. Facing off against Jon Gray on April 8, Berríos will make his third career Opening Day start.

Following Berríos in the rotation against Texas will be the free-agent addition Kevin Gausman and veteran lefty Hyun Jin Ryu. Sophomore starter Alek Manoah and Yusei Kikuchi will begin the first road series of the year against the Yankees.

Injury News and Blue Jays Notes:

- Toronto closer Jordan Romano is day-to-day with a "mild left ankle sprain," Montoyo told reporters on Thursday. The club expects Romano to be ready for Opening Day per Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith.

- Nate Pearson, who was scheduled to pitch on Thursday, was scratched from his outing due to COVID-19 symptoms. Per Nicholson-Smith, the righty tested negative.

- The Jays made official the signing of Dexter Fowler on Thursday. The veteran outfielder adds depth beyond Toronto's main four outfielders but is not yet game-ready.

H/T Ben Nicholson-Smith, Keegan Matheson

