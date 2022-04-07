Blue Jays' Pearson, Borucki to Start Season on 10-Day IL

As expected, the Blue Jays placed pitchers Nate Pearson (mononucleosis) and Ryan Borucki (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Both players are eligible to return on April 14.

Pearson, who struggled with a 6.23 ERA in two Grapefruit League outings, battled the illness through the back half of spring training and will start the year on the injured list for the second season in a row.

Borucki, who is out of minor-league options, left his spring outing on April 1 after stumbling off the mound. Evidently, he couldn’t get the hamstring healthy enough for Opening Day, as Toronto opted to carry Trent Thornton as its 10th relief pitcher instead.

Toronto also called up newly-acquired Zack Collins, meaning Toronto will carry three catchers when the season begins Friday at Rogers Centre against the Texas Rangers.