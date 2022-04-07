Skip to main content
Blue Jays' Pearson, Borucki to Start Season on 10-Day IL

Toronto announced its Opening Day Roster and injury designations Thursday.

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto announced its Opening Day Roster and injury designations Thursday.

As expected, the Blue Jays placed pitchers Nate Pearson (mononucleosis) and Ryan Borucki (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Both players are eligible to return on April 14.

Pearson, who struggled with a 6.23 ERA in two Grapefruit League outings, battled the illness through the back half of spring training and will start the year on the injured list for the second season in a row.

Borucki, who is out of minor-league options, left his spring outing on April 1 after stumbling off the mound. Evidently, he couldn’t get the hamstring healthy enough for Opening Day, as Toronto opted to carry Trent Thornton as its 10th relief pitcher instead.

