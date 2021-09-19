September 19, 2021
Blue Jays Place Hyun Jin Ryu on IL with Neck Injury
Ryu is eligible to return on September 28.
© Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Hyun Jin Ryu has been placed on the 10-day injured list with neck tightness, the Blue Jays announced Sunday. 

Ryu will be eligible to return September 28, and he's expected to miss only one start. Left-hander Tayler Saucedo was recalled from Triple A Buffalo in a corresponding move. 

The injury designation provides some clarity for Ryu's immense struggles lately. After a solid first half, the 34-year-old has posted a 5.61 ERA in the back half of the year. Over his last five starts, he's allowed 22 runs in 19 2/3 innings, good for a 10.07 ERA.

On Friday, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo mentioned the possibility of skipping one of Ryu's starts to give him a breather, so there's a good chance Toronto was prepared to move forward with a four-man rotation over the next few weeks anyways. 

