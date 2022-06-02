Blue Jays Place Ryu on IL, Select Beasley from Triple A

The Blue Jays announced a roster move before Thursday's game, placing left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu on the 15-day injured list with forearm inflammation. Right-hander Jeremy Beasley had his contract purchased from Triple A and will join Toronto.

Ryu, 35, returns to the injured list with the same injury that caused him to miss nearly a month earlier this year. After his start against the Angels on May 26, Ryu complained of some elbow tightness and was removed from the game.

The Blue Jays were paying close attention to how the lefty responded in his next start—Wednesday versus the White Sox—and his forearm issue flared up again, prompting his removal after four innings. He's currently undergoing further imaging in Toronto to determine the severity of his forearm injury.

Ross Stripling is expected to cover Ryu's spot in the rotation. He has a 4.29 ERA as a starter this year.

Beasley, 26, has been stellar in Triple A this season, tossing 26.2 innings of relief with a 1.01 ERA, 10.5 K/9, and a 2.7 BB/9. It remains to be seen how that minor-league success translates to the next level, as Beasley has struggled in the majors with a 7.45 ERA in 9.2 innings of work over the last two seasons.

Beasley's purchase and subsequent call-up fills Toronto's 40-man roster.