Blue Jays Place Second Baseman on IL With Quad Injury, DFA Struggling Reliever
The Toronto Blue Jays have made some significant changes with their latest batch of roster moves ahead of Friday's game against the Seattle Mariners.
The team announced that they would be placing second baseman Andres Gimenez on the 10-day injured list and DFA'ing right-handed releiver Dillon Tate. Infielder Michael Stefanic is having his contract selected and will be active on Friday.
Why is Andres Gimenez Going on the IL?
Gimenez left Wednesday's matchup with the Los Angeles Angels early and is now going to be gone for at least nine more days, given the retroactive start date. He is on the injured list with a right quad strain.
The Blue Jays acquired the 26-year-old from the Cleveland Guardians this offseason in a move that surprised many. He got off to a hot start, went ice cold for a few weeks and had just started to find his footing again when he got hurt.
Over his last five games, he had posted a .368/.368/.421 slash line. He hit three home runs in the first five games and hasn't hit another since.
If he could at least start getting on base more, he would be find sitting at the bottom of the order. His glove has been his calling card and he is still performing well in that aspect.
Stefanic will fill the void in the lineup and it will be his debut in Toronto. Hopefully he will have more success than he had with the Angels, as he has a career .232/.317/.275 slash line.
He has been better in Triple-A this year, so maybe some of that confidence will transfer over.
It was only a matter of time before Tate was DFA'd. He had a 5.06 ERA in his five outings with the Blue Jays.