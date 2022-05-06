Skip to main content
Inside The Blue Jays Podcast Ep. 10: Worried or Not Worried - Early Season Blue Jays Trends

In this episode of the Inside The Blue Jays podcast, Mitch and Ethan look at some early-season trends.

After a lengthy Blue Jays homestand, Mitch and Ethan take a look at some early-season trends and decide what’s worth worrying about.

Listen below to the latest episode of the Inside The Blue Jays Podcast: 

Mitch and Ethan break down some early Blue Jays trends and if they’re worth worrying about. The “Worry or Not Worried” segment includes a discussion of Alejandro Kirk’s lack of early power, Bo Bichette's first month, the team's overall offense, and José Berríos’ hard hit troubles.

