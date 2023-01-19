Raimel Tapia Signs Minors Deal With Red Sox

After being non-tendered by the Blue Jays earlier this offseason, Tapia signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox.

Raimel Tapia has found a new home in the AL East.

The former Blue Jay outfielder has signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox, Tapia said on Instagram. The 28-year-old played 128 games for the Blue Jays in 2022.

Tapia was non-tendered by the Blue Jays earlier this offseason, set to make over $5 million in arbitration. He moves on from the Jays after one season, posting a .265 batting average, .672 OPS, and 52 RBI in 128 games for the Jays in 2022.

Toronto acquired Tapia, alongside prospect Adrian Pinto, for Randal Grichuk in Spring Training 2022. The pair of MLB outfielders posted remarkably similar seasons last year, with Grichuk earning a 92 OPS+ and .3 WAR and Tapia posting 91 OPS+ and .3 WAR.